What are the three main steps of translation in protein synthesis? The three main steps are initiation, elongation, and termination.

During initiation, what does the mRNA bind to first? The mRNA binds to the small ribosomal subunit first.

Which tRNA molecule binds to the start codon during initiation, and what is its anticodon? Methionine-carrying tRNA binds to the start codon AUG, and its anticodon is UAC.

What completes the initiation step of translation? The initiation step is completed when the large ribosomal subunit joins the small subunit to form the ribosomal complex.

What is the role of rRNA in the ribosome? rRNA (ribosomal RNA) is a structural and functional component of the ribosomal subunits.

What happens during the elongation step of translation? Amino acids are sequentially added to the growing peptide chain as tRNAs bring them to the ribosome, and peptide bonds form between them.