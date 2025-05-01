Triacylglycerol A molecule with a glycerol backbone linked to three fatty acids via ester bonds, serving as a primary energy storage form in animals.

Glycerol A three-carbon alcohol forming the backbone to which fatty acids attach in certain lipid molecules.

Fatty Acid A hydrocarbon chain that can vary in length and saturation, forming part of larger lipid molecules.

Ester Bond A chemical linkage connecting fatty acids to glycerol in lipid structures, crucial for forming triglycerides.

Adipose Tissue A specialized animal tissue where energy is stored in the form of triglycerides.

Saturation A property describing the presence or absence of double bonds in fatty acid chains, influencing physical state.