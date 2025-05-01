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Triacylglycerols definitions

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  • Triacylglycerol
    A molecule with a glycerol backbone linked to three fatty acids via ester bonds, serving as a primary energy storage form in animals.
  • Glycerol
    A three-carbon alcohol forming the backbone to which fatty acids attach in certain lipid molecules.
  • Fatty Acid
    A hydrocarbon chain that can vary in length and saturation, forming part of larger lipid molecules.
  • Ester Bond
    A chemical linkage connecting fatty acids to glycerol in lipid structures, crucial for forming triglycerides.
  • Adipose Tissue
    A specialized animal tissue where energy is stored in the form of triglycerides.
  • Saturation
    A property describing the presence or absence of double bonds in fatty acid chains, influencing physical state.
  • Unsaturated Fatty Acid
    A fatty acid containing one or more double bonds, causing bends in the hydrocarbon chain.
  • Saturated Fatty Acid
    A fatty acid with no double bonds, resulting in straight chains that pack efficiently.
  • Melting Point
    The temperature at which a fat or oil transitions from solid to liquid, affected by fatty acid composition.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond found in double bonds within fatty acid chains, responsible for chain kinking.
  • Kinking
    A structural bend in fatty acid chains caused by double bonds, preventing tight molecular stacking.
  • Fats
    Solid lipid mixtures at room temperature, typically from animals, with high melting points and few double bonds.
  • Oils
    Liquid lipid mixtures at room temperature, usually from plants, with low melting points and many double bonds.
  • Glycerolipid
    A lipid class featuring fatty acids attached to a glycerol backbone, including triglycerides.