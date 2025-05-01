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What is the structural composition of a triacylglycerol molecule? A triacylglycerol consists of a glycerol backbone attached to three fatty acid chains via ester bonds. How do the fatty acid chains in triacylglycerols vary? The fatty acid chains can differ in length and saturation; they do not have to be identical. What are the two main functions of triacylglycerols in animals? Triacylglycerols serve as an energy source and as storage in adipose tissue. What type of bond connects fatty acids to the glycerol backbone in triacylglycerols? Fatty acids are connected to the glycerol backbone by ester bonds. How are fats and oils related to triacylglycerols? Fats and oils are mixtures of different triacylglycerol molecules. What is the physical state of fats at room temperature and why? Fats are solid at room temperature because they have high melting points and are low in unsaturated fatty acids. What is the physical state of oils at room temperature and why? Oils are liquid at room temperature due to their low melting points and high content of unsaturated fatty acids. How does the number of double bonds in fatty acids affect the melting point of triacylglycerols? A higher number of double bonds lowers the melting point, making the triacylglycerol more likely to be an oil. What effect do double bonds have on the structure of fatty acid chains? Double bonds cause kinking in the fatty acid chains, preventing efficient stacking. Why do saturated fatty acid chains stack more efficiently than unsaturated ones? Saturated chains lack double bonds, so they remain straight and can stack closely together. What is the difference in unsaturated fatty acid content between fats and oils? Fats are low in unsaturated fatty acids, while oils are high in unsaturated fatty acids. What causes the kinking in unsaturated fatty acid chains? Kinking is caused by the presence of double bonds (pi bonds) in the fatty acid chains. How does the structure of triacylglycerols influence their function as energy storage? The compact structure allows triacylglycerols to efficiently store large amounts of energy in adipose tissue. What is the relationship between the source of fats and oils and their physical properties? Fats typically come from animal sources and are solid, while oils come from vegetable sources and are liquid. How does the presence of pi bonds in fatty acids affect the alignment of carbon chains? Pi bonds cause the chains to bend, disrupting their alignment and making them less able to stack as solids.
Triacylglycerols quiz
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