What is the structural composition of a triacylglycerol molecule? A triacylglycerol consists of a glycerol backbone attached to three fatty acid chains via ester bonds.

How do the fatty acid chains in triacylglycerols vary? The fatty acid chains can differ in length and saturation; they do not have to be identical.

What are the two main functions of triacylglycerols in animals? Triacylglycerols serve as an energy source and as storage in adipose tissue.

What type of bond connects fatty acids to the glycerol backbone in triacylglycerols? Fatty acids are connected to the glycerol backbone by ester bonds.

How are fats and oils related to triacylglycerols? Fats and oils are mixtures of different triacylglycerol molecules.

What is the physical state of fats at room temperature and why? Fats are solid at room temperature because they have high melting points and are low in unsaturated fatty acids.