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Types of Chemical Reactions definitions

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  • Chemical Reaction
    Process where reactants are broken down and reassembled into new products, classified by changes and products formed.
  • Reactant
    Substance present at the start of a process, undergoing change to form new substances.
  • Product
    New substance formed as a result of a process involving rearrangement of atoms.
  • Redox Reaction
    Process involving the transfer of electrons between substances, altering their oxidation states.
  • Combination Reaction
    Process where multiple substances merge to yield a single new substance.
  • Decomposition Reaction
    Process where a single substance splits into two or more simpler substances.
  • Combustion Reaction
    Process where compounds containing carbon and hydrogen react with oxygen to yield water and carbon dioxide.
  • Single Displacement Reaction
    Process where one element replaces another within a compound, forming a new element and compound.
  • Double Displacement Reaction
    Process where ions from two compounds exchange places, forming two new compounds.
  • Electron Transfer
    Movement of negatively charged particles from one substance to another, central to redox processes.
  • Ionic Compound
    Substance formed from the electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, often involved in displacement.
  • Oxidation State
    Numerical value representing the hypothetical charge an atom would have after electron transfer.
  • Sulfate
    Polyatomic ion composed of sulfur and oxygen, commonly involved in displacement reactions.
  • Nitrate
    Polyatomic ion containing nitrogen and oxygen, often exchanged in double displacement processes.
  • Hydrogen Gas
    Diatomic molecule produced during decomposition of water, characterized by its flammability.