Back
Chemical Reaction Process where reactants are broken down and reassembled into new products, classified by changes and products formed. Reactant Substance present at the start of a process, undergoing change to form new substances. Product New substance formed as a result of a process involving rearrangement of atoms. Redox Reaction Process involving the transfer of electrons between substances, altering their oxidation states. Combination Reaction Process where multiple substances merge to yield a single new substance. Decomposition Reaction Process where a single substance splits into two or more simpler substances. Combustion Reaction Process where compounds containing carbon and hydrogen react with oxygen to yield water and carbon dioxide. Single Displacement Reaction Process where one element replaces another within a compound, forming a new element and compound. Double Displacement Reaction Process where ions from two compounds exchange places, forming two new compounds. Electron Transfer Movement of negatively charged particles from one substance to another, central to redox processes. Ionic Compound Substance formed from the electrostatic attraction between oppositely charged ions, often involved in displacement. Oxidation State Numerical value representing the hypothetical charge an atom would have after electron transfer. Sulfate Polyatomic ion composed of sulfur and oxygen, commonly involved in displacement reactions. Nitrate Polyatomic ion containing nitrogen and oxygen, often exchanged in double displacement processes. Hydrogen Gas Diatomic molecule produced during decomposition of water, characterized by its flammability.
Types of Chemical Reactions definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Types of Chemical Reactions
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Complete Ionic Equations
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions
3 problems
Topic
Jules
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions - Part 1 of 2
6 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
5. Classification & Balancing of Chemical Reactions - Part 2 of 2
8 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jules