Chemical Reaction Process where reactants are broken down and reassembled into new products, classified by changes and products formed.

Reactant Substance present at the start of a process, undergoing change to form new substances.

Product New substance formed as a result of a process involving rearrangement of atoms.

Redox Reaction Process involving the transfer of electrons between substances, altering their oxidation states.

Combination Reaction Process where multiple substances merge to yield a single new substance.

Decomposition Reaction Process where a single substance splits into two or more simpler substances.