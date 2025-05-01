Skip to main content
Back

Types of Chemical Reactions quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is a chemical reaction?
    A chemical reaction is a process where reactants are broken down and reassembled into new products.
  • On what basis are types of chemical reactions categorized?
    They are categorized based on the changes reactants undergo and the types of products formed.
  • What characterizes a redox reaction?
    A redox reaction is characterized by the transfer of electrons between reactants.
  • What happens in a combination reaction?
    Multiple reactants combine to form a single product in a combination reaction.
  • Give an example of a combination reaction.
    Sodium solid and ClO aqueous combine to form NaClO in a combination reaction.
  • What is the opposite of a combination reaction?
    A decomposition reaction is the opposite, where one reactant splits into multiple products.
  • Describe what occurs in a decomposition reaction.
    A single reactant breaks down into two or more products.
  • Provide an example of a decomposition reaction.
    Water (H2O) can be split into hydrogen gas (H2) and oxygen gas (O2) with enough power.
  • What typically reacts in a combustion reaction?
    A compound containing carbon and hydrogen (or oxygen) reacts with oxygen in a combustion reaction.
  • What are the typical products of a combustion reaction?
    The typical products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
  • What defines a single displacement reaction?
    A single element replaces another element within a compound in a single displacement reaction.
  • Give an example of a single displacement reaction.
    Zinc metal displaces copper in copper sulfate to form zinc sulfate and copper metal.
  • What happens in a double displacement reaction?
    Ions from two reacting compounds swap places to form new compounds.
  • Provide an example of a double displacement reaction.
    Barium nitrate reacts with sodium sulfate, resulting in barium sulfate and sodium nitrate.
  • Why is it important to recognize different types of chemical reactions?
    Recognizing reaction types helps in solving more complex chemical equations and understanding chemical processes.