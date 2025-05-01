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What is a chemical reaction? A chemical reaction is a process where reactants are broken down and reassembled into new products. On what basis are types of chemical reactions categorized? They are categorized based on the changes reactants undergo and the types of products formed. What characterizes a redox reaction? A redox reaction is characterized by the transfer of electrons between reactants. What happens in a combination reaction? Multiple reactants combine to form a single product in a combination reaction. Give an example of a combination reaction. Sodium solid and ClO aqueous combine to form NaClO in a combination reaction. What is the opposite of a combination reaction? A decomposition reaction is the opposite, where one reactant splits into multiple products. Describe what occurs in a decomposition reaction. A single reactant breaks down into two or more products. Provide an example of a decomposition reaction. Water (H2O) can be split into hydrogen gas (H2) and oxygen gas (O2) with enough power. What typically reacts in a combustion reaction? A compound containing carbon and hydrogen (or oxygen) reacts with oxygen in a combustion reaction. What are the typical products of a combustion reaction? The typical products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O). What defines a single displacement reaction? A single element replaces another element within a compound in a single displacement reaction. Give an example of a single displacement reaction. Zinc metal displaces copper in copper sulfate to form zinc sulfate and copper metal. What happens in a double displacement reaction? Ions from two reacting compounds swap places to form new compounds. Provide an example of a double displacement reaction. Barium nitrate reacts with sodium sulfate, resulting in barium sulfate and sodium nitrate. Why is it important to recognize different types of chemical reactions? Recognizing reaction types helps in solving more complex chemical equations and understanding chemical processes.
Types of Chemical Reactions quiz
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