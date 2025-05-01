What is a chemical reaction? A chemical reaction is a process where reactants are broken down and reassembled into new products.

On what basis are types of chemical reactions categorized? They are categorized based on the changes reactants undergo and the types of products formed.

What characterizes a redox reaction? A redox reaction is characterized by the transfer of electrons between reactants.

What happens in a combination reaction? Multiple reactants combine to form a single product in a combination reaction.

Give an example of a combination reaction. Sodium solid and ClO aqueous combine to form NaClO in a combination reaction.

What is the opposite of a combination reaction? A decomposition reaction is the opposite, where one reactant splits into multiple products.