Types of Chemical Reactions are classified by the products that they form.
Types of Chemical Reactions Concept 1
Types of Chemical Reactions Example 1
Ibuprofen is used as an anti-inflammatory agent used to deal with pain and bring down fevers. If it has a molecular formula of C13H18O2, determine the balanced combustion reaction when it is subjected to high temperatures.
Indicate the type of chemical reaction taking place from the following equation:
