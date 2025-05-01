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What is Chemistry? definitions

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  • Chemistry
    Central science focused on matter, its properties, and transformations, linking multiple scientific disciplines together.
  • Matter
    Anything with volume and mass that occupies space, forming the basis for all substances studied in science.
  • Central Science
    A discipline that connects and integrates knowledge from various scientific fields, acting as a foundational hub.
  • Biology
    Life science encompassing anatomy, physiology, and genetics, directly interconnected with chemical principles.
  • Biochemistry
    Field combining biological and chemical concepts, including molecular biology, immunology, and genetic engineering.
  • Medicine
    Health-related field involving pharmacology, nutrition, clinical chemistry, and radiology, relying on chemical knowledge.
  • Nuclear Chemistry
    Branch dealing with radioactive substances and their applications, especially in nuclear medicine and radiochemistry.
  • Physics
    Mathematics-based science exploring matter, energy, and their interactions, closely linked to chemical studies.
  • Geology
    Physical science examining Earth's structure and processes, interconnected with chemical principles.
  • Environmental Sciences
    Field studying ecology and pollution, focusing on the chemical interactions within natural systems.
  • Plant Sciences
    Discipline including botany and agronomy, investigating plant life through chemical and biological perspectives.
  • Pharmacology
    Study of drugs and their effects, rooted in chemical interactions within biological systems.
  • Radiology
    Medical specialty using imaging techniques, often based on chemical and nuclear principles.
  • Material Science
    Interdisciplinary field analyzing the properties and applications of materials, grounded in chemistry and physics.
  • Quantum Mechanics
    Theoretical framework describing the behavior of matter and energy at atomic and subatomic levels, essential to chemistry.