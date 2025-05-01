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Chemistry Central science focused on matter, its properties, and transformations, linking multiple scientific disciplines together. Matter Anything with volume and mass that occupies space, forming the basis for all substances studied in science. Central Science A discipline that connects and integrates knowledge from various scientific fields, acting as a foundational hub. Biology Life science encompassing anatomy, physiology, and genetics, directly interconnected with chemical principles. Biochemistry Field combining biological and chemical concepts, including molecular biology, immunology, and genetic engineering. Medicine Health-related field involving pharmacology, nutrition, clinical chemistry, and radiology, relying on chemical knowledge. Nuclear Chemistry Branch dealing with radioactive substances and their applications, especially in nuclear medicine and radiochemistry. Physics Mathematics-based science exploring matter, energy, and their interactions, closely linked to chemical studies. Geology Physical science examining Earth's structure and processes, interconnected with chemical principles. Environmental Sciences Field studying ecology and pollution, focusing on the chemical interactions within natural systems. Plant Sciences Discipline including botany and agronomy, investigating plant life through chemical and biological perspectives. Pharmacology Study of drugs and their effects, rooted in chemical interactions within biological systems. Radiology Medical specialty using imaging techniques, often based on chemical and nuclear principles. Material Science Interdisciplinary field analyzing the properties and applications of materials, grounded in chemistry and physics. Quantum Mechanics Theoretical framework describing the behavior of matter and energy at atomic and subatomic levels, essential to chemistry.
What is Chemistry? definitions
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