Chemistry Central science focused on matter, its properties, and transformations, linking multiple scientific disciplines together.

Matter Anything with volume and mass that occupies space, forming the basis for all substances studied in science.

Central Science A discipline that connects and integrates knowledge from various scientific fields, acting as a foundational hub.

Biology Life science encompassing anatomy, physiology, and genetics, directly interconnected with chemical principles.

Biochemistry Field combining biological and chemical concepts, including molecular biology, immunology, and genetic engineering.

Medicine Health-related field involving pharmacology, nutrition, clinical chemistry, and radiology, relying on chemical knowledge.