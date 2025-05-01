What is the definition of chemistry? Chemistry is the study of matter, its nature, properties, and the changes it undergoes.

What is matter in the context of chemistry? Matter is anything that occupies space and has volume and mass.

Why is chemistry considered a central science? Chemistry serves as a foundation that links together other scientific disciplines.

How are biology and chemistry connected? Biology and chemistry are directly connected and influence each other.

What scientific discipline combines biology and chemistry? Biochemistry combines biology and chemistry.

Which fields are included under medicine and allied health sciences? Pharmacology, nutrition, clinical chemistry, and radiology are included under medicine and allied health sciences.