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What is Chemistry? quiz

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  • What is the definition of chemistry?
    Chemistry is the study of matter, its nature, properties, and the changes it undergoes.
  • What is matter in the context of chemistry?
    Matter is anything that occupies space and has volume and mass.
  • Why is chemistry considered a central science?
    Chemistry serves as a foundation that links together other scientific disciplines.
  • How are biology and chemistry connected?
    Biology and chemistry are directly connected and influence each other.
  • What scientific discipline combines biology and chemistry?
    Biochemistry combines biology and chemistry.
  • Which fields are included under medicine and allied health sciences?
    Pharmacology, nutrition, clinical chemistry, and radiology are included under medicine and allied health sciences.
  • What is nuclear chemistry a part of?
    Nuclear chemistry is part of nuclear medicine.
  • How is physics related to chemistry?
    Physics is heavily math-based and is connected to chemistry.
  • Which scientific discipline includes quantum mechanics and material science?
    Physics includes quantum mechanics, spectroscopy, material science, and biomechanics.
  • What scientific discipline is associated with geology?
    Physical sciences are associated with geology.
  • Which fields are part of environmental sciences?
    Ecology and pollution studies are part of environmental sciences.
  • What scientific discipline includes botany and agronomy?
    Plant sciences include botany and agronomy.
  • How are scientific disciplines described in relation to chemistry?
    Scientific disciplines are described as planets orbiting the central science of chemistry, like a solar system.
  • What is the relationship between all scientific disciplines?
    All scientific disciplines are interconnected with one another.
  • What analogy is used to describe chemistry's role among sciences?
    Chemistry is compared to the sun, with other scientific disciplines as planets orbiting it.