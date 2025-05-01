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What is the definition of chemistry? Chemistry is the study of matter, its nature, properties, and the changes it undergoes. What is matter in the context of chemistry? Matter is anything that occupies space and has volume and mass. Why is chemistry considered a central science? Chemistry serves as a foundation that links together other scientific disciplines. How are biology and chemistry connected? Biology and chemistry are directly connected and influence each other. What scientific discipline combines biology and chemistry? Biochemistry combines biology and chemistry. Which fields are included under medicine and allied health sciences? Pharmacology, nutrition, clinical chemistry, and radiology are included under medicine and allied health sciences. What is nuclear chemistry a part of? Nuclear chemistry is part of nuclear medicine. How is physics related to chemistry? Physics is heavily math-based and is connected to chemistry. Which scientific discipline includes quantum mechanics and material science? Physics includes quantum mechanics, spectroscopy, material science, and biomechanics. What scientific discipline is associated with geology? Physical sciences are associated with geology. Which fields are part of environmental sciences? Ecology and pollution studies are part of environmental sciences. What scientific discipline includes botany and agronomy? Plant sciences include botany and agronomy. How are scientific disciplines described in relation to chemistry? Scientific disciplines are described as planets orbiting the central science of chemistry, like a solar system. What is the relationship between all scientific disciplines? All scientific disciplines are interconnected with one another. What analogy is used to describe chemistry's role among sciences? Chemistry is compared to the sun, with other scientific disciplines as planets orbiting it.
What is Chemistry? quiz
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