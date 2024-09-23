Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 8c

Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
c. Val

1
Understand that 'Val' is the abbreviation for the amino acid Valine, which is one of the 20 standard amino acids.
Recall the general structure of an amino acid: it consists of a central carbon atom (the alpha carbon) bonded to four groups: an amino group (-NH_2), a carboxyl group (-COOH), a hydrogen atom, and a unique side chain (R-group).
Identify the side chain (R-group) for Valine: it is an isopropyl group (-CH_3-CH_3).
Combine the components to draw the structure of Valine: the alpha carbon is at the center, bonded to the amino group, carboxyl group, hydrogen atom, and the isopropyl side chain.
Ensure the structure is drawn with proper connectivity and geometry, showing the tetrahedral arrangement around the alpha carbon and labeling the functional groups clearly.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group) that determines the specific properties of the amino acid. Understanding the structure of amino acids is essential for grasping how they link together to form proteins.
Valine

Valine is one of the 20 standard amino acids and is classified as a branched-chain amino acid (BCAA). Its side chain is isopropyl, which gives it hydrophobic properties, making it important for protein structure and function. Valine plays a crucial role in muscle metabolism and is essential for tissue repair and energy production.
Amino Acid Structure Representation

The structure of amino acids can be represented in various ways, including the Fischer projection and the ball-and-stick model. For valine, the structure includes the central carbon atom bonded to an amino group (–NH2), a carboxyl group (–COOH), a hydrogen atom, and its unique side chain. Accurately drawing these structures is vital for understanding biochemical interactions and protein synthesis.
