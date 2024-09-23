Classify each amino acid in Problem 10.4 as polar (neutral, acidic, or basic) or nonpolar and as hydrophobic or hydrophilic.
a. leucine
b. glutamate
c. methionine
d. threonine
Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
c. Q
Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
d. Ile
Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
d. Y
Isoleucine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of isoleucine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).
b. pH 6.0
Glycine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of glycine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).
a. pH 1.5