Draw the structure of the possible dipeptides formed from one alanine combining with one cysteine.
Consider the amino acids glycine, proline, and lysine.
b. Using three-letter abbreviations for the amino acids, give the sequence for each of the possible tripeptides.
Would you expect to find this segment at the center or on the surface of a globular protein? Why?
Identify some differences between the following pairs:
b. complete and incomplete proteins
Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:
b. hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms
Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:
d. intermolecular forces between R groups