How does a vaccine protect against a viral disease?

For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
a. RNA
c. ribosome
Name two components common to all viruses.
Describe the function of a vector.
Describe the structure of a plasmid.
Describe how restriction enzymes are used in recombinant DNA technology.