Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 44

Name two components common to all viruses.

1
Identify the basic structure of a virus, which typically includes a protective protein coat and genetic material.
Understand that the protective protein coat is known as the capsid, which encases the genetic material.
Recognize that the genetic material of a virus can be either DNA or RNA, which carries the information necessary for replication.
Note that these two components, the capsid and the genetic material, are essential for the virus's ability to infect host cells and replicate.
Consider that while some viruses have additional components like an envelope, the capsid and genetic material are the fundamental components present in all viruses.

Capsid

The capsid is the protein shell that encases and protects the viral genetic material. It is composed of protein subunits called capsomers, which assemble to form a protective layer. The structure of the capsid can vary among different viruses, influencing their shape and stability, and it plays a crucial role in the virus's ability to infect host cells.

Genetic Material

All viruses contain genetic material, which can be either DNA or RNA, serving as the blueprint for the virus's replication and function. This genetic material is essential for the virus to hijack the host's cellular machinery to produce new virus particles. The type of genetic material also determines the virus's classification and its method of replication.
Host Dependency

Viruses are obligate intracellular parasites, meaning they cannot reproduce or carry out metabolic processes without a host cell. They rely on the host's cellular machinery to replicate their genetic material and produce new viral components. This dependency is a defining characteristic of viruses, distinguishing them from living organisms that can reproduce independently.
Textbook Question

For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.

c. capsid

Textbook Question

For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.

a. RNA

Textbook Question

For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.

c. ribosome

Textbook Question

How does a vaccine protect against a viral disease?

Textbook Question

Describe the function of a vector.

Textbook Question

Describe the structure of a plasmid.

