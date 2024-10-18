Name two components common to all viruses.

Textbook Question
For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
c. capsid
558
views
For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
c. capsid
For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
a. RNA
For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
c. ribosome
How does a vaccine protect against a viral disease?
Describe the function of a vector.
Describe the structure of a plasmid.