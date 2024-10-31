Skip to main content
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 49

Describe the function of a vector.

Understand that in chemistry and biology, a vector refers to a vehicle used to transfer genetic material into a host cell. This is commonly used in genetic engineering and molecular biology.
Learn that vectors can be plasmids (circular DNA molecules), viruses, or other systems that carry the desired genetic material into the target organism.
Recognize that vectors often contain specific features such as an origin of replication (to allow replication within the host), selectable markers (to identify successful incorporation), and multiple cloning sites (to facilitate insertion of the genetic material).
Explore how vectors are used in applications such as gene therapy, where they deliver therapeutic genes to treat diseases, or in research to study gene function.
Understand that the choice of vector depends on the type of host cell, the size of the genetic material, and the purpose of the experiment or application.

