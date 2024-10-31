Describe the function of a vector.

Textbook Question
For each of the following, note whether the component can be found in a virus, a cell, or both.
c. ribosome
Name two components common to all viruses.
How does a vaccine protect against a viral disease?
Describe the structure of a plasmid.
Describe how restriction enzymes are used in recombinant DNA technology.
CRISPR was first discovered as a defense mechanism in what organism?