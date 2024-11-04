4:22 minutes 4:22 minutes Problem 12.87 Textbook Question Textbook Question Mammals can regulate their body heat through a process called thermogenesis. What part of metabolism changes to allow for the production of heat?

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 4m 4m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked