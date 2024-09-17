Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.4 Introduction to Organic CompoundsProblem 27a
Chapter 1, Problem 27a

Give the correct IUPAC name for each of the following compounds:
(a) Structural formula of an organic compound with branching, illustrating alkanes with substituents for naming practice.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the compound provided in the image. Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the molecule, as this will determine the base name of the compound.
Step 2: Number the carbon atoms in the longest chain starting from the end closest to the first substituent group. This ensures the substituents receive the lowest possible numbers.
Step 3: Identify and name all substituent groups attached to the main chain. Common substituents include alkyl groups (e.g., methyl, ethyl) and functional groups (e.g., hydroxyl, halogens).
Step 4: Combine the names of the substituents with the base name of the compound. Use prefixes to indicate the number of identical substituents (e.g., di-, tri-) and include their position numbers.
Step 5: Ensure the name follows IUPAC rules for alphabetical order of substituents and proper punctuation (e.g., commas between numbers and hyphens between numbers and names).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds, established by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry. It provides rules for naming organic and inorganic compounds based on their structure, functional groups, and other characteristics. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately identifying and communicating the identity of chemical substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:18
IUPAC Naming Concept 3

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They determine the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name, as they influence the naming conventions and hierarchy in nomenclature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1

Structural Isomerism

Structural isomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements of atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. Understanding structural isomerism is important in IUPAC naming, as each unique structure may require a distinct name to reflect its specific arrangement.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:01
Structural Formula Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the correct name for each of the following substituents:

(c) I―

1481
views
Textbook Question

Draw the skeletal structure for each of the following compounds:

(a) 2,3-dimethylpentane

791
views
Textbook Question

Draw the skeletal structure for each of the following compounds:

(a) 3-ethylhexane

1215
views
Textbook Question

Give the correct IUPAC name for each of the following compounds:

(c)

1322
views
Textbook Question

Give the correct IUPAC name for each of the following compounds:

(b)

1095
views
Textbook Question

What is the difference between a conformational isomer of a compound and a structural isomer of the same compound?

841
views