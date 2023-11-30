17. Amines
Functional Group Priorities
17. Amines
Functional Group Priorities
1
concept
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Functional Group Priorities Example 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept
Substituent Prefixes Concept 2
undefinedm
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
example
Substituent Prefixes Example 2
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
ProblemProblem
Provide IUPAC name for following.
A
4-amino-3,3-dimethylpentanoic acid
B
4-amine-3-dimethylpentanoic acid
C
2-amino-3-dimethylpentaneoic acid
D
2-amine-3,3-dimethylpentanoic acid
6
ProblemProblem
Provide IUPAC name for following.
A
4-propoxypentanal
B
3-ethoxybutanal
C
2-ethoxypentanol
D
4-ethoxypentanal
7
ProblemProblem
Draw a structure for 7-oxoheptanoic acid.
A
B
C
D
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Functional Group Priorities