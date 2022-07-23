Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.4 Introduction to Organic CompoundsProblem 36d
Chapter 1, Problem 36d

Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):
(d) Chemical structure of dihydroxyacetone phosphate, labeled as an intermediate in carbohydrate metabolism.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the definition of a chiral center: A chiral center is a carbon atom that is bonded to four different groups or atoms. This property makes the molecule non-superimposable on its mirror image.
Examine the structure of dihydroxyacetone phosphate (DHAP): This molecule contains a phosphate group, hydroxyl groups, and a carbon backbone. Carefully analyze the connectivity of each carbon atom in the molecule.
Check each carbon atom in the molecule: Determine if any carbon atom is bonded to four distinct groups. If a carbon atom meets this criterion, it is a chiral center.
Mark the chiral centers: Place an asterisk (*) next to any carbon atom that is identified as a chiral center. If no carbon atoms meet the criteria, the molecule does not have a chiral center.
Conclude the analysis: Summarize whether dihydroxyacetone phosphate contains any chiral centers and explain the reasoning based on the structure of the molecule.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image. Molecules with chirality typically have one or more chiral centers, usually carbon atoms bonded to four different substituents. This property is crucial in biochemistry, as chiral molecules can have different biological activities depending on their orientation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:39
Chirality Example 1

Chiral Centers

A chiral center, often a carbon atom, is a point in a molecule where the arrangement of atoms leads to chirality. For a carbon to be considered a chiral center, it must be bonded to four distinct groups. Identifying chiral centers is essential for understanding the stereochemistry of molecules, which can influence their reactivity and interaction with biological systems.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:37
Chirality Concept 1

Dihydroxyacetone Phosphate (DHAP)

Dihydroxyacetone phosphate (DHAP) is a three-carbon sugar phosphate that plays a significant role in carbohydrate metabolism, particularly in glycolysis and gluconeogenesis. It is an important intermediate that can be converted into glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate, another key metabolite. Understanding DHAP's structure and function is vital for studying metabolic pathways and energy production in cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:34
Gluconeogenesis Concept 8
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):

(a)

593
views
Textbook Question

Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):

(d)

624
views
Textbook Question

Mark the chiral centers in the following molecules, if any, with an asterisk (*):

(b)

560
views
Textbook Question

Convert each of the Lewis structures shown into a condensed structural formula:

(c)

731
views
Textbook Question

Convert the condensed structures shown to skeletal structures.

(a)

650
views
Textbook Question

Convert the condensed structures shown to skeletal structures.

(c)

671
views