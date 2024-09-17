Skip to main content
Ch.4 Introduction to Organic Compounds
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.4 Introduction to Organic CompoundsProblem 37c
Chapter 1, Problem 37c

Convert each of the Lewis structures shown into a condensed structural formula:
(c) Lewis structure of a linear alkane with carbon and hydrogen atoms connected by single bonds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the Lewis structure provided in the image. Identify all the atoms, bonds, and connectivity between atoms (single, double, or triple bonds). Pay attention to any lone pairs or charges present.
Determine the main chain or backbone of the molecule by identifying the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms or the central structure.
Identify any substituents or functional groups attached to the main chain, such as hydroxyl (-OH), methyl (-CH₃), or halogens (e.g., -Cl, -Br). Note their positions relative to the main chain.
Write the condensed structural formula by grouping atoms together based on their connectivity. For example, CH₃CH₂OH represents ethanol, where CH₃ and CH₂ are grouped to show their bonding arrangement.
Ensure the condensed structural formula accurately represents the connectivity and bonding shown in the Lewis structure, including any double or triple bonds and functional groups.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that represent the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. They use dots to represent electrons and lines to represent bonds, providing a visual representation of the molecular structure. Understanding Lewis structures is essential for converting them into condensed structural formulas, as they illustrate how atoms are connected.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified) Concept 1

Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a shorthand way of representing a chemical structure that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without depicting all the bonds explicitly. It typically groups atoms together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to read and understand complex molecules. This format is particularly useful for larger organic compounds where full structural formulas would be cumbersome.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:53
Condensed Formula Concept 1

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. They play a crucial role in determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds. Recognizing functional groups is important when converting Lewis structures to condensed formulas, as they often dictate how the atoms are arranged and connected in the final representation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:11
Functional Group Priorities Concept 1
