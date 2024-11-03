7:07 minutes 7:07 minutes Problem 6.25 Textbook Question Textbook Question Draw the α and ß anomer of d-talose in pyranose ring form:

<IMAGE> d-Talose

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 7m 7m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked