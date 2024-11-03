Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet MoleculesProblem 82
Chapter 3, Problem 82

Our bodies cannot digest cellulose because we lack the enzyme cellulase. Why is cellulose an important part of a healthy diet if we cannot digest it?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that cellulose is a polysaccharide made of glucose units linked by β-1,4-glycosidic bonds, which human digestive enzymes cannot break down due to the absence of the enzyme cellulase.
Recognize that although cellulose cannot be digested, it plays a crucial role as dietary fiber in the human diet.
Explain that dietary fiber, such as cellulose, helps maintain healthy digestion by adding bulk to stool, which aids in regular bowel movements and prevents constipation.
Discuss how cellulose can also contribute to a feeling of fullness, which may help regulate appetite and support weight management.
Highlight that cellulose supports overall gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which can ferment some types of fiber into short-chain fatty acids beneficial for colon health.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cellulose

Cellulose is a complex carbohydrate and a major component of plant cell walls. It is a type of dietary fiber that humans cannot digest due to the absence of the enzyme cellulase. Despite being indigestible, cellulose plays a crucial role in promoting digestive health by adding bulk to stool and aiding in regular bowel movements.

Dietary Fiber

Dietary fiber refers to plant-based carbohydrates that are not fully broken down by human digestive enzymes. It is classified into soluble and insoluble fiber, with cellulose being an example of insoluble fiber. Consuming adequate fiber is essential for maintaining gut health, regulating blood sugar levels, and reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:27
Lipoproteins for Transport Example 1

Gut Health

Gut health encompasses the balance and function of the digestive system, including the microbiome, which consists of trillions of microorganisms. A healthy gut is vital for nutrient absorption, immune function, and overall well-being. Fiber, including cellulose, supports gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria and preventing constipation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:36
What is Chemistry? Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the product of the following 1→4 condensation and name the glycosidic bond: 

666
views
Textbook Question

Isomaltose, a disaccharide formed during caramelization in cooking, contains two glucose units bonded ⍺(1→6). Draw the structure of isomaltose.

906
views
Textbook Question

The glycosidic bond in a disaccharide was determined to be α(1→6). Hydrolysis of the disaccharide produced one galactose and one fructose. Draw the structure of the disaccharide.

556
views
Textbook Question

The shell of a shrimp is composed of chitin. If you eat a boiled shrimp without removing the shell, will your body break the shell down into its component sugars? Explain. (Hint: Compare chitin’s structure to that of amylose and cellulose.)

879
views
Textbook Question

Glycogen and amylopectin are both branched polymers of glucose. Read the descriptions of each in Section 6.6. Which molecule has a more compact structure? Explain.

1070
views
Textbook Question

On an exam, a student was asked to draw the Fischer projection of L-glucose, but he had only memorized the structure of D-glucose. He wrote the structure of D-glucose and switched the hydroxyl group on C5 from the right to the left. Was his answer correct? If not, what is the name of the aldose that he drew?

657
views