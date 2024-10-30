7:42 minutes 7:42 minutes Problem 80 Textbook Question Textbook Question The glycosidic bond in a disaccharide was determined to be α (1→6) . Hydrolysis of the disaccharide produced one galactose and one fructose. Draw the structure of the disaccharide.

