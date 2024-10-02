Glycosidic Bond

A glycosidic bond is a type of covalent bond that links a carbohydrate (sugar) molecule to another group, which can be another carbohydrate or a different type of molecule. In disaccharides, this bond forms between the hydroxyl group of one sugar and the anomeric carbon of another, resulting in the release of a water molecule during the reaction. This bond is crucial for the formation and stability of disaccharides.