Identify a disaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
(a) ordinary table sugar
Understand the term 'disaccharide': A disaccharide is a carbohydrate composed of two monosaccharide units joined by a glycosidic bond. Common examples include sucrose, lactose, and maltose.
Recall the common name for ordinary table sugar: Ordinary table sugar is chemically known as sucrose, which is a disaccharide.
Identify the monosaccharides that make up sucrose: Sucrose is composed of one glucose molecule and one fructose molecule linked by a glycosidic bond.
Recognize the source of sucrose: Sucrose is commonly derived from sugarcane or sugar beets and is widely used as a sweetener in food and beverages.
Confirm the description matches sucrose: Ordinary table sugar fits the description of a disaccharide commonly used in households and food preparation, confirming that sucrose is the correct answer.
Disaccharides
Disaccharides are carbohydrates formed by the combination of two monosaccharides through a glycosidic bond. They are a type of simple sugar and can be broken down into their constituent monosaccharides by hydrolysis. Common examples include sucrose, lactose, and maltose, each serving different functions in biological systems.
Sucrose
Sucrose is a specific disaccharide composed of glucose and fructose. It is commonly known as table sugar and is widely used as a sweetener in food and beverages. Sucrose is naturally found in many plants, particularly in sugarcane and sugar beets, and is a primary source of energy in the human diet.
Glycosidic Bond
A glycosidic bond is a type of covalent bond that links a carbohydrate (sugar) molecule to another group, which can be another carbohydrate or a different type of molecule. In disaccharides, this bond forms between the hydroxyl group of one sugar and the anomeric carbon of another, resulting in the release of a water molecule during the reaction. This bond is crucial for the formation and stability of disaccharides.
