Step 1: Understand the definitions of the terms provided in the problem. A 'mixture' is a combination of two or more substances that are not chemically bonded. A 'solid' has a definite shape and volume. A 'liquid' has a definite volume but takes the shape of its container. A 'gas' has neither a definite shape nor volume. A 'chemical element' is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom. A 'chemical compound' is a substance formed by the chemical combination of two or more elements in fixed proportions.