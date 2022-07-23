Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.1 Matter and Measurements
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 Matter and MeasurementsProblem 42
Chapter 1, Problem 42

Which of these terms, (i) mixture, (ii) solid, (iii) liquid, (iv) gas, (v) chemical element, (vi) chemical compound, applies to the following substances at room temperature?
a. Gasoline
b. Iodine
c. Water
d. Air
e. Blood
f. Sodium bicarbonate
g. Gaseous ammonia
h. Silicon

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the terms provided in the problem. A 'mixture' is a combination of two or more substances that are not chemically bonded. A 'solid' has a definite shape and volume. A 'liquid' has a definite volume but takes the shape of its container. A 'gas' has neither a definite shape nor volume. A 'chemical element' is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom. A 'chemical compound' is a substance formed by the chemical combination of two or more elements in fixed proportions.
Step 2: Analyze each substance and determine its classification based on its physical state and composition at room temperature. For example, gasoline is a mixture of hydrocarbons and is a liquid at room temperature, so it would be classified as a 'mixture' and 'liquid.'
Step 3: For iodine, note that it is a chemical element (I₂) and exists as a solid at room temperature. Therefore, it would be classified as a 'solid' and 'chemical element.'
Step 4: For water, recognize that it is a chemical compound (H₂O) and exists as a liquid at room temperature. Therefore, it would be classified as a 'liquid' and 'chemical compound.'
Step 5: Repeat this process for the remaining substances (air, blood, sodium bicarbonate, gaseous ammonia, and silicon), carefully considering their physical states and whether they are mixtures, elements, or compounds. For example, air is a mixture of gases, blood is a mixture of cells and plasma, sodium bicarbonate is a chemical compound, gaseous ammonia is a chemical compound in the gas phase, and silicon is a chemical element in the solid phase.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

States of Matter

The states of matter refer to the distinct forms that different phases of matter take on. At room temperature, substances can exist as solids, liquids, or gases. Understanding these states is crucial for classifying substances like water (liquid) and iodine (solid) based on their physical properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:35
States of Matter Concept 1

Mixtures vs. Pure Substances

Mixtures consist of two or more substances that are physically combined, while pure substances have a uniform and definite composition. For example, air is a mixture of gases, whereas sodium bicarbonate is a pure chemical compound. This distinction is essential for categorizing the listed substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:04
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties

Chemical Elements and Compounds

Chemical elements are pure substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances, while chemical compounds are formed when two or more elements chemically bond together. For instance, sodium bicarbonate is a compound made from sodium, hydrogen, carbon, and oxygen, whereas silicon is a chemical element. Recognizing these definitions helps in identifying the nature of the substances in the question.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:04
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name and describe the three states of matter.

2548
views
Textbook Question

Name two changes of state and describe what causes each to occur.

1400
views
Textbook Question

Butane (C4H8) is an easily compressible gas used in cigarette lighters. It has a melting point of and a boiling point of -138.4 °C and a boiling point of -0.5 °C. Would you expect a butane lighter to work in winter when the temperature outdoors is 25 °F? Why or why not?

2094
views
Textbook Question

Hydrogen peroxide, often used in solutions to cleanse cuts and scrapes, breaks down to yield water and oxygen: Hydrogen peroxide, H2O2(aq) → Hydrogen, H2(g) + Oxygen, O2(g)

b. Which of the substances are chemical compounds, and which are elements?

1828
views
Textbook Question

Glucose, a form of sugar, has the formula C6H12O6. Which elements are included in this compound, and how many atoms of each are present?

2019
views
Textbook Question

Write the formula for ibuprofen: 13 carbons, 18 hydrogens, and 2 oxygens. What are the common uses of ibuprofen?

2018
views