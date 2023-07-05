Skip to main content
Butane (C₄H₈) is an easily compressible gas used in cigarette lighters. It has a melting point of and a boiling point of - 138.4 degree Celsius and a boiling point of 0.5 degree Celsius. Would you expect a butane lighter to work in winter when the temperature outdoors is 25 degree F? Why or why not?

