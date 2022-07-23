A solution is prepared by bubbling 15.0 L of HCl(g) at 25 °C and 1 atm into 250.0 mL of water.
a. Assuming all the HCl dissolves in the water, how many moles of HCl are in solution?
A solution is prepared by bubbling 15.0 L of HCl(g) at 25 °C and 1 atm into 250.0 mL of water.
a. Assuming all the HCl dissolves in the water, how many moles of HCl are in solution?
The dissociation of water into H3O+ and OH– ions depends on temperature. At 0 °C the [H3O+] = 3.38 x 10–8 M, at 25 °C the [H3O+] = 1.00 x 10–7 M, and at 50 °C the [H3O+] = 2.34 x 10–7 M.
b. What is the value of Kw at 0 °C and 50 °C?
The dissociation of water into H3O+ and OH– ions depends on temperature. At 0 °C the [H3O+] = 3.38 x 10–8 M, at 25 °C the [H3O+] = 1.00 x 10–7 M, and at 50 °C the [H3O+] = 2.34 x 10–7 M.
c. Is the dissociation of water endothermic or exothermic?
Obtain a package of Alka-Seltzer, an antacid, from the local drug store:
b. Why does Alka-Seltzer foam and bubble when dissolved in water? Which ingredient is the antacid?
Many allergy medications contain antihistamines, compounds that contain amine groups (R-NH2, where R refers to an organic functional group). Would you expect these compounds to be acidic, basic or neutral? Explain.
a. One over-the-counter product lists the active ingredient as "diphenhydramine HCl." What does this designation mean?