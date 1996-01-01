Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Energy, Rate and Equilibrium

The Equilibrium Constant

 Equilibrium Constant K is associated with any reaction at equilibrium. Its numerical value determines if reactants or products are more greatly favored within a reaction.

The Equilibrium Constant K

The Equilibrium Constant Concept 1

The Equilibrium Constant K is a ratio of products to reactants. It only deals with gaseous or aqueous compounds.

The Equilibrium Constant Example 1

3
State which is greater in amount:reactants or products, based on the given equilibrium constant, K. 

The decomposition of nitrogen monoxide can be achieved under high temperatures to create the products of nitrogen and oxygen gas. 

6 NO(aq) ⇌ 3 N2(aq) + 3 O2(aq) 

a) What is the equilibrium equation for the reaction above?

b) What is the equilibrium expression for the reverse reaction. 

The equilibrium constant, K, for 2 NO (g) + O2 (g) ⇌ 2 NO2 (g) is 6.9 x 102

What is the [NO] in an equilibrium mixture of gaseous NO, O2, and NO2 at 500 K that contains 1.5 x 10 –2 M O2 and 4.3 x 10 –3 M NO2?

