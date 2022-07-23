Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Nuclear Chemistry
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.11 Nuclear ChemistryProblem 13
Chapter 11, Problem 13

A solution of selenium-75, a radioisotope used in the diagnosis of pancreatic disease, is found just prior to administration to have an activity of 44 μCi/mL. If 3.98 mL were delivered intravenously to the patient, what dose of Se-75 (in μCi) did the patient receive?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The activity of the selenium-75 solution is given as 44 μCi/mL, and the volume administered to the patient is 3.98 mL. The goal is to calculate the total dose of selenium-75 (in μCi) received by the patient.
Step 2: Recall the formula for calculating the total dose. The total dose can be calculated by multiplying the activity of the solution by the volume administered: Total Dose = Activity × Volume
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. The activity is 44 μCi/mL, and the volume is 3.98 mL. The equation becomes: Total Dose = 44 × 3.98
Step 4: Perform the multiplication to calculate the total dose. Multiply the activity (44 μCi/mL) by the volume (3.98 mL) to find the dose in μCi.
Step 5: Ensure the units are consistent. Since the activity is in μCi/mL and the volume is in mL, the resulting dose will be in μCi, which is the desired unit for the answer.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radioactivity

Radioactivity is the process by which unstable atomic nuclei lose energy by emitting radiation. This decay can be measured in terms of activity, typically expressed in curies (Ci) or microcuries (μCi). Understanding radioactivity is essential for calculating the amount of a radioactive substance administered in medical applications, such as in the case of selenium-75.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:52
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1

Dosage Calculation

Dosage calculation involves determining the total amount of a substance administered to a patient based on its concentration and the volume delivered. In this scenario, the activity of selenium-75 is given in μCi/mL, and by multiplying this concentration by the volume administered (in mL), one can find the total dose received by the patient in microcuries.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Calculate Oxidation Numbers

Intravenous Administration

Intravenous (IV) administration is a method of delivering substances directly into the bloodstream through a vein. This route allows for rapid distribution of medications or radioisotopes, making it crucial in medical diagnostics and treatments. Understanding IV administration is important for accurately assessing the dosage and effects of substances like selenium-75 in patients.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Significant Figures (Simplified) Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The red arrow in the graph (see margin) indicates the changes that occur in the nucleus of an atom during a nuclear reaction. Identify the isotopes involved as product and reactant, and name the type of decay process.

1478
views
Textbook Question

A 1.00 mL sample of red blood cells containing chromium-51 as a tracer was injected into a patient. After several hours, a 5.00 mL sample of blood was drawn and its activity compared to the activity of the injected tracer sample. If the collected sample activity was 0.10% of the original tracer, calculate the total blood volume of the patient (see the Chemistry in Action 'Medical Uses of Radioactivity,' p. 338).

1414
views
Textbook Question

A β-emitting radiation source gives 250 units of radiation at a distance of 4.0 m. At what distance does the radiation drop to one-tenth its original value?

1484
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A typical chest X ray exposes a patient to an effective dose of 0.02 mSv. How many rem is this, and how many chest X rays would a patient have to receive before biological effects would be observed? (The limit from Table 11.6 is >25 rem.)

1595
views
Textbook Question

Identify and write the symbol for each of the five nuclides in the decay series shown in Problem 11.25.

1434
views
Textbook Question
What is wrong with the following decay curve? Explain.

2176
views