Why does the fourth period in the periodic table contain 18 elements?
Answer the following questions for the elements from cerium through lutetium:
a. Are they metals or nonmetals?
b. To what general class of elements do they belong?
c. What subshell is being filled by electrons in these elements?
What is the total number of orbitals in the third shell? The fourth shell?
Use arrows to show electron pairing in the valence p subshell of
a. Sulfur
b. Bromine
c. Silicon
What is the mass (in amu and in grams) of a single atom of Carbon-12?
What is the mass (in grams) of 6.02 × 1023 atoms of Carbon-12?