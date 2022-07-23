Skip to main content
Chapter 2, Problem 66

How many subshells are there in the third shell? The fourth shell? The fifth shell?

Understand that the number of subshells in a shell is determined by the principal quantum number (n). The principal quantum number corresponds to the shell number.
Recall that the number of subshells in a shell is equal to the value of n. For example, if n = 3 (third shell), there are 3 subshells.
List the subshells for each shell: For n = 3, the subshells are 3s, 3p, and 3d. For n = 4, the subshells are 4s, 4p, 4d, and 4f. For n = 5, the subshells are 5s, 5p, 5d, 5f, and 5g.
Note that the subshells are labeled based on the azimuthal quantum number (l), which ranges from 0 to (n-1). Each value of l corresponds to a specific subshell type: s (l=0), p (l=1), d (l=2), f (l=3), g (l=4), etc.
Conclude that the third shell (n=3) has 3 subshells, the fourth shell (n=4) has 4 subshells, and the fifth shell (n=5) has 5 subshells.

Electron Shells

Electron shells are the regions around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found. Each shell is associated with a principal quantum number (n), which indicates its energy level. The first shell (n=1) can hold a maximum of 2 electrons, the second (n=2) can hold 8, and this pattern continues with increasing energy levels.
Subshells

Subshells are divisions within electron shells that define the shape and orientation of the electron cloud. Each shell can contain one or more subshells, designated by the letters s, p, d, and f. The number of subshells in a shell corresponds to the principal quantum number, with n=1 having 1 subshell (s), n=2 having 2 subshells (s and p), and so forth.
Quantum Numbers

Quantum numbers are numerical values that describe the unique quantum state of an electron in an atom. The principal quantum number (n) indicates the shell, while the azimuthal quantum number (l) defines the subshell. For example, in the third shell (n=3), there are three subshells (l=0 for s, l=1 for p, l=2 for d), while the fourth shell (n=4) has four subshells (s, p, d, f).
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why does the fourth period in the periodic table contain 18 elements?

Textbook Question

Answer the following questions for the elements from cerium through lutetium:

a. Are they metals or nonmetals?

b. To what general class of elements do they belong?

c. What subshell is being filled by electrons in these elements?

Textbook Question

What is the total number of orbitals in the third shell? The fourth shell?

Textbook Question

Use arrows to show electron pairing in the valence p subshell of

a. Sulfur

b. Bromine

c. Silicon

Textbook Question

What is the mass (in amu and in grams) of a single atom of Carbon-12?

Textbook Question

What is the mass (in grams) of 6.02 × 1023 atoms of Carbon-12?

