One of these pictures represents a solution of HCl and one represents a solution of H2SO4. Which is which?
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
Which of the following ions are likely to form? Explain.
a. Li2+
b. K-
c. Mn3+
d. Zn4+
e. Ne+
Write the electron configurations of Co, Co2+, and Co3+.
Write equations for the loss of an electron by a K atom and the gain of an electron by a K+ ion.