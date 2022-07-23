Skip to main content
Ch.4 Molecular Compounds
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 4, Problem 35

Write electron-dot symbols to show the number of covalent bonds and the lone pairs of electrons in the molecules that are formed by reactions between the atoms in Problem 4.34.
a. Aluminum and bromine
b. Carbon and fluorine
c. Cesium and iodine
d. Zinc and fluorine
e. Lithium and chlorine

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atoms involved in the molecules from Problem 4.34 and determine their valence electrons using their group number in the periodic table. For example, Group 1 elements have 1 valence electron, Group 14 elements have 4 valence electrons, etc.
Determine how many covalent bonds each atom needs to form to achieve a full octet (or duet for hydrogen). This is typically done by subtracting the number of valence electrons from 8 (or 2 for hydrogen).
Draw the electron-dot symbols for each atom, showing their valence electrons as dots around the element symbol. Pair up electrons to form covalent bonds between atoms, ensuring that each atom achieves a full octet (or duet for hydrogen).
Indicate any lone pairs of electrons (non-bonding pairs) that remain on each atom after forming the covalent bonds. These are the electrons that are not shared between atoms.
Verify the structure by counting the total number of valence electrons in the molecule and ensuring it matches the sum of the valence electrons of all the atoms involved. Adjust the structure if necessary to satisfy the octet rule and maintain the correct number of electrons.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron-Dot Symbols

Electron-dot symbols, also known as Lewis dot structures, represent the valence electrons of an atom. Each dot corresponds to a valence electron, and they are used to illustrate how atoms bond with each other through covalent bonds. In these symbols, shared pairs of electrons are depicted as lines between atoms, while lone pairs are shown as pairs of dots.
Covalent Bonds

Covalent bonds are chemical bonds formed when two atoms share one or more pairs of electrons. This sharing allows each atom to attain a full outer shell of electrons, achieving greater stability. The number of shared electron pairs determines the bond order, with single, double, and triple bonds representing one, two, and three shared pairs, respectively.
Lone Pairs

Lone pairs are pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding and remain localized on a single atom. They play a crucial role in determining the geometry and reactivity of molecules. In electron-dot symbols, lone pairs are represented as pairs of dots adjacent to the atom, influencing molecular shape and polarity.
