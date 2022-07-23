In Problem 6.40, hydrazine reacted with oxygen according to the following (unbalanced) equation: N2H4(l) + O2(g) → NO2(g) + H2O(g)
a. If 75.0 kg of hydrazine are reacted with 75.0 kg of oxygen, which is the limiting reagent?
Nitrobenzene (C6H5NO2) is used in small quantities as a flavoring agent or in perfumes but can be toxic in large amounts. It is produced by reaction of benzene (C6H6) with nitric acid:
C6H6(l) + HNO3(aq) → C6H5NO2(l) + H2O(l)
a. Identify the limiting reagent in the reaction of 27.5 g of nitric acid with 75 g of benzene.
b. Calculate the theoretical yield for this reaction.
When table sugar (sucrose, C12H22O11) is heated, it decomposes to form C and H2O.
b. How many grams of carbon are formed by the breakdown of 60.0 g of sucrose?
Although Cu is not sufficiently active to react with acids, it can be dissolved by concentrated nitric acid, which functions as an oxidizing agent according to the following equation:
Cu(s) + 4 HNO3(aq) → Cu(NO3)2(aq) + 2 NO2(g) + 2 H2O(l)
b. Is 35.0 g of HNO3 sufficient to dissolve 5.00 g of copper?
Ethyl alcohol is formed by enzyme action on sugars and starches during fermentation.
C6H12O6 → 2 CO2 + 2 C2H6O
If the density of ethyl alcohol is 0.789 g/mL, how many quarts can be produced by the fermentation of 100.0 lb of sugar?