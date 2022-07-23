Skip to main content
Ch.6 Chemical Reactions: Mole and Mass Relationships
Chapter 6, Problem 57a

When table sugar (sucrose, C12H22O11) is heated, it decomposes to form C and H2O.
a. Write a balanced equation for the process.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactant and products in the reaction. The reactant is sucrose (C₁₂H₂₂O₁₁), and the products are carbon (C) and water (H₂O).
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: C₁₂H₂₂O₁₁ → C + H₂O.
Balance the carbon (C) atoms. There are 12 carbon atoms in sucrose, so place a coefficient of 12 in front of C on the product side: C₁₂H₂₂O₁₁ → 12C + H₂O.
Balance the hydrogen (H) atoms. There are 22 hydrogen atoms in sucrose, so place a coefficient of 11 in front of H₂O on the product side: C₁₂H₂₂O₁₁ → 12C + 11H₂O.
Verify that the oxygen (O) atoms are balanced. Sucrose has 11 oxygen atoms, and the 11H₂O molecules also contain 11 oxygen atoms. The equation is now balanced: C₁₂H₂₂O₁₁ → 12C + 11H₂O.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decomposition Reaction

A decomposition reaction is a type of chemical reaction where a single compound breaks down into two or more simpler products. In the case of sucrose, when heated, it decomposes into carbon (C) and water (H2O). Understanding this concept is crucial for writing the balanced equation, as it highlights the transformation of the reactant into its constituent elements.
Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Proper balancing is essential for accurately representing the reaction of sucrose decomposition.
Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on their molar ratios. It allows chemists to predict the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction. In the context of the sucrose decomposition, stoichiometry helps in determining the correct coefficients needed to balance the equation, ensuring that the reaction adheres to the principles of mass conservation.
