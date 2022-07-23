Nitrobenzene (C 6 H 5 NO 2 ) is used in small quantities as a flavoring agent or in perfumes but can be toxic in large amounts. It is produced by reaction of benzene (C 6 H 6 ) with nitric acid:

C 6 H 6 (l) + HNO 3 (aq) → C 6 H 5 NO 2 (l) + H 2 O(l)

a. Identify the limiting reagent in the reaction of 27.5 g of nitric acid with 75 g of benzene.