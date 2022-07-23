Skip to main content
Ch.6 Chemical Reactions: Mole and Mass Relationships
Chapter 6, Problem 60

Ethyl alcohol is formed by enzyme action on sugars and starches during fermentation.
C6H12O6 → 2 CO2 + 2 C2H6O
If the density of ethyl alcohol is 0.789 g/mL, how many quarts can be produced by the fermentation of 100.0 lb of sugar?

1
Convert the mass of sugar from pounds to grams. Use the conversion factor: 1 lb = 453.592 g.
Determine the molar mass of glucose (C6H12O6) by summing the atomic masses of its constituent atoms: 6 carbon (C), 12 hydrogen (H), and 6 oxygen (O).
Calculate the number of moles of glucose in the given mass of sugar by dividing the mass of glucose (in grams) by its molar mass.
Use the stoichiometry of the reaction to determine the moles of ethyl alcohol (C2H6O) produced. From the balanced equation, 1 mole of glucose produces 2 moles of ethyl alcohol.
Convert the moles of ethyl alcohol to volume in quarts. First, calculate the mass of ethyl alcohol using its molar mass, then use the density (0.789 g/mL) to find the volume in milliliters. Finally, convert milliliters to quarts using the conversion factor: 1 quart = 946.353 mL.

Fermentation Process

Fermentation is a metabolic process that converts sugars into acids, gases, or alcohol using microorganisms, primarily yeast. During this process, glucose (C6H12O6) is broken down anaerobically, resulting in the production of ethanol (C2H6O) and carbon dioxide (CO2). Understanding fermentation is crucial for calculating the yield of ethyl alcohol from sugar.
Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced equations. In this case, the stoichiometric relationship between glucose and ethanol indicates that one mole of glucose produces two moles of ethanol. This concept is essential for determining how much ethyl alcohol can be produced from a given amount of sugar.
Density and Volume Conversion

Density is defined as mass per unit volume, and it is crucial for converting between mass and volume measurements. Given the density of ethyl alcohol (0.789 g/mL), one can calculate the volume of alcohol produced from the mass obtained from fermentation. This conversion is necessary to express the final yield in quarts, a common volume measurement.
