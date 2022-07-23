When table sugar (sucrose, C12H22O11) is heated, it decomposes to form C and H2O.
a. Write a balanced equation for the process.
When table sugar (sucrose, C12H22O11) is heated, it decomposes to form C and H2O.
b. How many grams of carbon are formed by the breakdown of 60.0 g of sucrose?
Although Cu is not sufficiently active to react with acids, it can be dissolved by concentrated nitric acid, which functions as an oxidizing agent according to the following equation:
Cu(s) + 4 HNO3(aq) → Cu(NO3)2(aq) + 2 NO2(g) + 2 H2O(l)
b. Is 35.0 g of HNO3 sufficient to dissolve 5.00 g of copper?
Acetylsalicylic acid, the active ingredient in aspirin, is prepared from salicylic acid by reaction with acetic anhydride.
C7H6O3 (salicylic acid) + C4H6O3 (acetic anhydride) → C9H8O4 (acetylsalicylic acid) + C2H4O2 (acetic acid)
a. Calculate the theoretical yield if 47 g of salicylic acid is reacted with 25 g of acetic anhydride.
Elemental phosphorus exists as molecules of P4. It reacts with Cl2(g) to produce phosphorus pentachloride.
a. Write the balanced chemical equation for this reaction.
Calcium citrate, Ca(C6H5O7)2(MW = 498.5 amu), is a common dietary supplement to provide calcium needed for strong teeth and bones.
a. Look up the recommended daily dietary intake of calcium for adult men and premenopausal women.