Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and EquilibriumProblem 60a
Chapter 7, Problem 60a

Hydrogen chloride can be made from the reaction of chlorine and hydrogen:
Cl2(g) + H2(g) → 2 HCl(g)
For this reaction, K = 26 × 1033 and ∆H = -44 kcal/mol(-184 kJ/mol) at 25 °C.
a. Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify whether the reaction is endothermic or exothermic by analyzing the given enthalpy change (∆H). A negative ∆H value indicates that the reaction releases heat, making it exothermic, while a positive ∆H value would indicate an endothermic reaction.
In this problem, the enthalpy change (∆H) is given as -44 kcal/mol (-184 kJ/mol). Since the value is negative, this means the reaction releases heat.
Recall the definition of an exothermic reaction: it is a reaction that releases energy in the form of heat to the surroundings, resulting in a decrease in the system's enthalpy.
Conclude that the reaction is exothermic because the negative ∆H value confirms that heat is being released during the reaction.
Additionally, note that the large equilibrium constant (K = 26 x 10^33) suggests the reaction strongly favors the formation of products, which aligns with the exothermic nature of the reaction.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exothermic and Endothermic Reactions

Exothermic reactions release energy, usually in the form of heat, to the surroundings, resulting in a temperature increase. In contrast, endothermic reactions absorb energy from the surroundings, leading to a temperature decrease. The sign of the enthalpy change (∆H) indicates the nature of the reaction: negative values signify exothermic reactions, while positive values indicate endothermic reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:38
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions

Enthalpy Change (∆H)

Enthalpy change (∆H) is a measure of the total heat content of a system during a chemical reaction. It reflects the energy absorbed or released when reactants convert to products. A negative ∆H value, such as -44 kcal/mol in this reaction, indicates that the reaction releases heat, confirming it as exothermic.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:17
Physical & Chemical Changes

Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) quantifies the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. A very large K value, like 26 x 10^33, suggests that the products are favored at equilibrium, indicating that the reaction proceeds almost to completion. This can also imply a strong driving force for the reaction, often associated with exothermic processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
The Equilibrium Constant Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use your answer from Problem 7.54 to calculate the following:

a. [O2] at equilibrium when [CO2] = 0.18 mol/L and [CO] = 0.0200 mol/L

1197
views
Textbook Question

Oxygen can be converted into ozone by the action of lightning or electric sparks:

3 O2(g) ⇌ 2 O3(g)

For this reaction, ∆H = +69kcal/mol (+285 kj/mol) and K = 2.68 × 10-29 at 25 °C.

a. Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?

2510
views
Textbook Question

Oxygen can be converted into ozone by the action of lightning or electric sparks:

3 O2(g) ⇌ 2 O3(g)

For this reaction, ∆H = +69kcal/mol (+285 kj/mol) and K = 2.68 × 10-29 at 25 °C.

b. Are the reactants or the products favored at equilibrium?

1811
views
Textbook Question

When the following equilibria are disturbed by increasing the pressure, does the concentration of reaction products increase, decrease, or remain the same?

a. 2 CO2(g) ⇌ 2 CO(g) + O2(g)

1476
views
Textbook Question

For the following equilibria, use Le Châtelier's principle to predict the direction of the reaction when the pressure is increased by decreasing the volume of the equilibrium mixture.

a. C(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2(g)

1751
views
Textbook Question

The reaction CO(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + H2(g) has ∆H = -9.8 kcal/mol (-41 kJ/mol). Does the amount of H2 in an equilibrium mixture increase or decrease when the temperature is decreased?

2786
views
1
rank