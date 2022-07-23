Oxygen can be converted into ozone by the action of lightning or electric sparks:

3 O 2 (g) ⇌ 2 O 3 (g)

For this reaction, ∆H = +69kcal/mol (+285 kj/mol) and K = 2.68 × 10-29 at 25 °C.

a. Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?