Oxygen can be converted into ozone by the action of lightning or electric sparks:
3 O2(g) ⇌ 2 O3(g)
For this reaction, ∆H = +69kcal/mol (+285 kj/mol) and K = 2.68 × 10-29 at 25 °C.
a. Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?
Oxygen can be converted into ozone by the action of lightning or electric sparks:
3 O2(g) ⇌ 2 O3(g)
For this reaction, ∆H = +69kcal/mol (+285 kj/mol) and K = 2.68 × 10-29 at 25 °C.
a. Is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?
Oxygen can be converted into ozone by the action of lightning or electric sparks:
3 O2(g) ⇌ 2 O3(g)
For this reaction, ∆H = +69kcal/mol (+285 kj/mol) and K = 2.68 × 10-29 at 25 °C.
b. Are the reactants or the products favored at equilibrium?
Hydrogen chloride can be made from the reaction of chlorine and hydrogen:
Cl2(g) + H2(g) → 2 HCl(g)
For this reaction, K = 26 × 1033 and ∆H = -44 kcal/mol(-184 kJ/mol) at 25 °C.
a. Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?
For the following equilibria, use Le Châtelier's principle to predict the direction of the reaction when the pressure is increased by decreasing the volume of the equilibrium mixture.
a. C(s) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO(g) + H2(g)
The reaction CO(g) + H2O(g) ⇌ CO2(g) + H2(g) has ∆H = -9.8 kcal/mol (-41 kJ/mol). Does the amount of H2 in an equilibrium mixture increase or decrease when the temperature is decreased?
The reaction H2(g) + I2(g) ⇌ 2 HI(g) has ∆H = -2.2 kcal/mol (-9.2 kJ/mol). Will the equilibrium concentration of HI increase or decrease when
b. H2 is removed?