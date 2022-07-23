Hydrogen chloride can be made from the reaction of chlorine and hydrogen:

Cl 2 (g) + H 2 (g) → 2 HCl(g)

For this reaction, K = 26 × 1033 and ∆H = -44 kcal/mol(-184 kJ/mol) at 25 °C.

a. Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?