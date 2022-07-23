Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and EquilibriumProblem 7c
Chapter 7, Problem 7c

Does entropy increase or decrease in the following processes?
c. 2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the concept of entropy. Entropy (S) is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. Processes that increase disorder typically result in an increase in entropy, while those that decrease disorder result in a decrease in entropy.
Step 2: Analyze the states of matter involved in the reaction. Gases generally have higher entropy compared to liquids or solids because gas particles are more disordered and have more freedom of movement.
Step 3: Count the number of gas molecules on both sides of the reaction. On the reactant side, there are 2 molecules of SO₂(g) and 1 molecule of O₂(g), for a total of 3 gas molecules. On the product side, there are 2 molecules of SO₃(g).
Step 4: Compare the number of gas molecules before and after the reaction. Since the number of gas molecules decreases from 3 to 2, the system becomes more ordered, indicating a decrease in entropy.
Step 5: Conclude that the entropy decreases in this reaction because the number of gas molecules is reduced, leading to a reduction in the overall disorder of the system.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Entropy

Entropy is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. In thermodynamics, it quantifies the number of microscopic configurations that correspond to a thermodynamic system's macroscopic state. Higher entropy indicates greater disorder, while lower entropy suggests more order. Understanding entropy is crucial for predicting the spontaneity of reactions and the direction of energy flow.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:54
Entropy (Simplified) Concept 1

Gibbs Free Energy

Gibbs Free Energy (G) is a thermodynamic potential that helps predict whether a process will occur spontaneously at constant temperature and pressure. It combines enthalpy and entropy into a single value, expressed as G = H - TS, where H is enthalpy, T is temperature, and S is entropy. A negative change in Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG < 0) indicates a spontaneous process, while a positive change suggests non-spontaneity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:04
Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified) Concept 3

Reaction Stoichiometry

Reaction stoichiometry refers to the quantitative relationship between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It is represented by the balanced chemical equation, which indicates the proportions of each substance involved. In the given reaction, the stoichiometry shows that two moles of SO2 and one mole of O2 produce two moles of SO3, allowing for the analysis of changes in the number of gas molecules and their impact on entropy.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In photosynthesis, green plants convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose (C6H12O6) according to the following equation:

6 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) → C6H12O6(aq) + 6 O2(g)

b. Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?

2227
views
Textbook Question

The following equation shows the conversion of aluminum oxide (from the ore bauxite) to aluminum:

2 Al2O3(s) → 4 Al(s) + 3 O2(g) ∆H = +801 kcal/mol (+3350 kJ/mol)

c. How many kilocalories are required to produce 10.0 g of aluminum? How many kilojoules?

1510
views
Textbook Question

Does entropy increase or decrease in the following processes?

a. Polymeric complex carbohydrates are metabolized by the body, converted into smaller simple sugars.

752
views
Textbook Question

Do the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium.

a. Sucrose(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ Glucose(aq) + Fructose(aq) K = 1.4 × 105

1201
views
Textbook Question

Do the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium.

c. Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) ⇌ 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) K (at 727 °C) = 24.2

1356
views
Textbook Question

The following diagrams represent two similar reactions that have achieved equilibrium:

<IMAGE>

a. Write the expression for the equilibrium constant for each reaction.

1315
views