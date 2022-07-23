In photosynthesis, green plants convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose (C6H12O6) according to the following equation:
6 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) → C6H12O6(aq) + 6 O2(g)
b. Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?
The following equation shows the conversion of aluminum oxide (from the ore bauxite) to aluminum:
2 Al2O3(s) → 4 Al(s) + 3 O2(g) ∆H = +801 kcal/mol (+3350 kJ/mol)
c. How many kilocalories are required to produce 10.0 g of aluminum? How many kilojoules?
Does entropy increase or decrease in the following processes?
a. Polymeric complex carbohydrates are metabolized by the body, converted into smaller simple sugars.
Do the following reactions favor reactants or products at equilibrium? Give relative concentrations at equilibrium.
a. Sucrose(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ Glucose(aq) + Fructose(aq) K = 1.4 × 105
c. Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) ⇌ 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) K (at 727 °C) = 24.2
c. Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO(g) ⇌ 2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2(g) K (at 727 °C) = 24.2
The following diagrams represent two similar reactions that have achieved equilibrium:
<IMAGE>
a. Write the expression for the equilibrium constant for each reaction.