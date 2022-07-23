Textbook Question
For the reaction
b. Does entropy increase or decrease in this process?
For the reaction 2 Hg(l) + O2(g) → 2 HgO(s), ∆H = –43 kcal/mol (–180 kJ/mol).
a. Does entropy increase or decrease in this process? Explain.
b. Under what conditions would you expect this process to be spontaneous?
Which reaction is faster, one with Eact = +10 kcal/mol(+41.8 kJ/mol) or one with Eact = +5 kcal/mol(+20.9 kJ/mol)? Explain.
Why does increasing concentration generally increase the rate of a reaction?
What is a catalyst, and what effect does it have on the activation energy of a reaction?