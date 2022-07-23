Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 Chemical Reactions: Energy, Rate and EquilibriumProblem 40a
Chapter 7, Problem 40a

The following reaction is used in the industrial synthesis of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) polymer:
Cl2(g) + H2C=CH2(g) → ClCH2CH2Cl(l) ∆H = –52 kcal/mol (–218 kJ/mol)
a. Is ∆S positive or negative for this process?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the reaction. The reactants are chlorine gas (Cl₂) and ethene (H₂C=CH₂), both in the gaseous state, while the product is 1,2-dichloroethane (ClCH₂CH₂Cl), which is in the liquid state. This phase change is important for determining the entropy change (∆S).
Step 2: Recall that entropy (S) is a measure of disorder or randomness in a system. Gases have higher entropy compared to liquids because gas particles are more disordered and have more freedom of movement.
Step 3: Observe that the reaction starts with two gaseous molecules (Cl₂ and H₂C=CH₂) and produces one liquid molecule (ClCH₂CH₂Cl). This indicates a decrease in the number of particles and a transition from a gaseous state to a liquid state, both of which typically result in a decrease in entropy.
Step 4: Consider the overall system. The reduction in the number of particles and the phase change from gas to liquid suggest that the system becomes more ordered, leading to a negative ∆S value.
Step 5: Conclude that ∆S for this process is negative because the reaction results in fewer particles and a transition to a more ordered liquid state, reducing the overall entropy of the system.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Entropy (∆S)

Entropy, denoted as ∆S, is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. In chemical reactions, a positive ∆S indicates an increase in disorder, while a negative ∆S suggests a decrease in disorder. Understanding how the arrangement of molecules changes during a reaction is crucial for predicting the sign of ∆S.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:22
Entropy (Simplified) Concept 2

Reaction Mechanism

The reaction mechanism describes the step-by-step process by which reactants are converted into products. In the given reaction, the addition of chlorine to ethylene involves breaking and forming bonds, which can affect the molecular arrangement and thus the entropy. Analyzing the mechanism helps in determining how the reaction influences the system's disorder.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:30
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions Concept 1

Thermodynamics of Reactions

Thermodynamics provides the framework for understanding energy changes in chemical reactions, including enthalpy (∆H) and entropy (∆S). The relationship between these two properties is described by the Gibbs free energy equation (∆G = ∆H - T∆S). For the given reaction, knowing the enthalpy change helps infer the likely change in entropy, as exothermic reactions often lead to a decrease in disorder.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:18
First Law of Thermodynamics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the reaction

NaCl(s)waterNa+(aq)+Cl(aq),ΔH=+1 kcal/mol (+4.184 kJ/mol)NaCl\left(s\right)\xrightarrow{water}Na^{+}\left(aq\right)+Cl^{–}\left(aq\right),\Delta H=\text{+1 kcal/mol (+4.184 kJ/mol)}

b. Does entropy increase or decrease in this process?

1614
views
Textbook Question

For the reaction 2 Hg(l) + O2(g) → 2 HgO(s), ∆H = –43 kcal/mol (–180 kJ/mol).

a. Does entropy increase or decrease in this process? Explain.

970
views
Textbook Question

For the reaction 2 Hg(l) + O2(g) → 2 HgO(s), ∆H = –43 kcal/mol (–180 kJ/mol).

b. Under what conditions would you expect this process to be spontaneous?

1672
views
Textbook Question

Which reaction is faster, one with Eact = +10 kcal/mol(+41.8 kJ/mol) or one with Eact = +5 kcal/mol(+20.9 kJ/mol)? Explain.

2016
views
Textbook Question

Why does increasing concentration generally increase the rate of a reaction?

1720
views
Textbook Question

What is a catalyst, and what effect does it have on the activation energy of a reaction?

2016
views