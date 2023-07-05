Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
Energy Diagrams
2:54 minutes
Problem 42
Textbook Question
Which reaction is faster, one with E_act = +10 kcal/mol(+41.8 kJ/mol) or one with E_act = +5 kcal/mol(+20.9 kJ/mol)? Explain.
Verified Solution
2m
22
2:40m
