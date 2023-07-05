Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryEnergy, Rate and EquilibriumEnergy Diagrams
2:54 minutes
Problem 42
Textbook Question

Which reaction is faster, one with E_act = +10 kcal/mol(+41.8 kJ/mol) or one with E_act = +5 kcal/mol(+20.9 kJ/mol)? Explain.

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
22
Was this helpful?
2:40m

Watch next

Master Energy Diagrams Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
02:40
Energy Diagrams Concept 1
Jules Bruno
16
00:37
Energy Diagrams Example 1
Jules Bruno
24
02:23
Energy Diagrams Concept 2
Jules Bruno
15
1
00:43
Energy Diagrams Example 2
Jules Bruno
26
03:13
Energy Diagrams Concept 3
Jules Bruno
8
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.