Ch.9 Solutions
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionFundamentals of GOBISBN: 9780134015187Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 SolutionsProblem 29
Chapter 9, Problem 29

HF is a weak electrolyte and HBr is a strong electrolyte. Which of the curves in the figure represents the change in the boiling point of an aqueous solution when 1 mole of HF is added to 1 kg of water, and which represents the change when 1 mol of HBr is added?
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of boiling point elevation. Boiling point elevation occurs when a solute is added to a solvent, increasing the boiling point of the solution. The extent of elevation depends on the number of particles the solute produces in solution.
Step 2: Recognize the difference between strong and weak electrolytes. HBr is a strong electrolyte, meaning it dissociates completely into ions (H⁺ and Br⁻) in water. HF is a weak electrolyte, meaning it only partially dissociates into ions (H⁺ and F⁻) in water.
Step 3: Relate the degree of dissociation to the boiling point elevation. Since HBr dissociates completely, it produces more particles in solution compared to HF, which dissociates partially. More particles lead to a greater boiling point elevation.
Step 4: Analyze the graph provided. The curve with the greater boiling point elevation corresponds to the addition of HBr, while the curve with the smaller boiling point elevation corresponds to the addition of HF.
Step 5: Match the curves to the solutes. Based on the graph, the purple curve represents the change in boiling point for HBr (strong electrolyte), and the green curve represents the change in boiling point for HF (weak electrolyte).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electrolytes

Electrolytes are substances that dissociate into ions when dissolved in water, allowing the solution to conduct electricity. They are classified as strong or weak based on their degree of ionization. Strong electrolytes, like HBr, completely dissociate into ions, while weak electrolytes, like HF, only partially dissociate, affecting their colligative properties, such as boiling point elevation.
Boiling Point Elevation

Boiling point elevation is a colligative property that describes how the boiling point of a solvent increases when a solute is added. The extent of this elevation depends on the number of solute particles in the solution. Strong electrolytes produce more ions in solution compared to weak electrolytes, leading to a greater increase in boiling point for the same molal concentration.
Colligative Properties

Colligative properties are properties of solutions that depend on the number of solute particles rather than their identity. These include boiling point elevation, freezing point depression, vapor pressure lowering, and osmotic pressure. Understanding these properties is crucial for predicting how different solutes, like HF and HBr, will affect the boiling point of water when added in equal molar amounts.
