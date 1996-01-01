Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Solutions

Electrolytes (Simplified)

Next Topic

Electrolytes are compounds that can conduct electricity once they are dissolved in a solvent.

Understanding Electrolytes

Whenever you add a solute to a solvent there are three possible outcomes:the solute dissolves completely, dissolves partially or doesn't dissolve at all into ions.

1

concept

Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 1

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Strong Electrolytes break up into ions completely and are grouped into 3 categories:Soluble Ionic Compounds, Strong Acids and Strong Bases.

2

example

Electrolytes (Simplified) Example 1

clock
34s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 2

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Weak Electrolytes partially break up into ions and are grouped into 3 categories:Insoluble Ionic Compounds, Weak Acids and Weak Bases.

4

example

Electrolytes (Simplified) Example 2

clock
57s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5

concept

Electrolytes (Simplified) Concept 3

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Non-Electrolytes do NOT break up into ions at all and are commonly referred to as molecular compounds.

6

example

Electrolytes (Simplified) Example 3

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

Each of the following reactions depicts a solute dissolving in water. Classify each solute as a strong electrolyte, a weak electrolyte or a non-electrolyte.


Was this helpful ?
0
8
Problem

Which of the following represents a non-electrolyte? 

a) (CH3)2NH2                             b) NaOH                       c) HIO3                         d) C2H5OH                    e) CsNH2

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.