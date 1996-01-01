Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Electrolytes are compounds that can conduct electricity once they are dissolved in a solvent.
Whenever you add a solute to a solvent there are three possible outcomes:the solute dissolves completely, dissolves partially or doesn't dissolve at all into ions.
Strong Electrolytes break up into ions completely and are grouped into 3 categories:Soluble Ionic Compounds, Strong Acids and Strong Bases.
Weak Electrolytes partially break up into ions and are grouped into 3 categories:Insoluble Ionic Compounds, Weak Acids and Weak Bases.
Non-Electrolytes do NOT break up into ions at all and are commonly referred to as molecular compounds.
Each of the following reactions depicts a solute dissolving in water. Classify each solute as a strong electrolyte, a weak electrolyte or a non-electrolyte.
Which of the following represents a non-electrolyte?
a) (CH3)2NH2 b) NaOH c) HIO3 d) C2H5OH e) CsNH2