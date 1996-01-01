Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Solutions

The Colligative Properties

Next Topic

The Colligative Properties explain what happens to a pure solvent as it transitions to a solution. 

The 4 Colligative Properties

The 4 Colligative Properties help to explain what happens to a pure solvent as solute is added to it.  

1

concept

The Colligative Properties Concept 1

The video is coming soon
Was this helpful ?
0

Some Colligative Properties will increase and others will decrease with the addition of solute to a pure solvent.

2

example

The Colligative Properties Example 1

clock
51s
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3

concept

The Colligative Properties Concept 2

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
4

example

The Colligative Properties Example 2

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
5

concept

The Colligative Properties Concept 3

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6

example

The Colligative Properties Example 3

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

Which of the following compounds will have the highest boiling point?

8
Problem

Which of the following compound will have the highest vapor pressure?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.