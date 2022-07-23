The solubility of CO 2 gas in water is 0.15 g/100 mL at a CO 2 pressure of 760 mmHg.

b. An atmospheric concentration of 380 ppm, CO 2 corresponds to a partial pressure of 0.00038 atm. What percentage of the CO 2 originally dissolved in the solution in part (a) remains in solution after the soft drink reaches equilibrium with the ambient atmosphere?