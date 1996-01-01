Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
GOB Chemistry

Henry's Law Calculations

Using Henry's Law Formula, the solubility of a given gas can be calculated. 

Henry's Law Calculations Concept 1

Henry's Law Calculations Example 1

Henry's Law Calculations Concept 2

Henry's Law Calculations Example 2

Henry’s Law Constant for nitrogen in water is 1.67 x 10–4 M•atm–1. If a closed canister contains 0.103 M nitrogen, what would be its pressure in atm?

At 0ºC and 1.00 atm, as much as 0.84 g of O2 can dissolve in 1.0 L of water. At 0ºC and 4.00 atm, how many grams of O2 dissolve in 1.0 L of water?

The atmospheric pressure in a lab is calculated as 1.3 atm. If oxygen gas contributes 62% of this atmospheric pressure, determine its mass (in g) dissolved at room temperature in 25 L of water. The Henry’s Law Constant for oxygen in water at this temperature is 5.3 x 10-5 M/atm.

