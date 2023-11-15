Textbook Question
Cinnamaldehyde, the pleasant-smelling substance found in cinnamon oil, has the following structure:
What products would you expect to obtain from reaction of cinnamaldehyde with water and sulfuric acid catalyst?
Predict the products of the following reactions:
e.
Ocimene, a compound isolated from the herb basil, has three double bonds and the IUPAC name 3,7-dimethyl-1, 3-6-octatriene.
b. Draw the structure of the compound formed if enough HBr is added to react with all the double bonds in ocimene.
Why do you suppose small-ring cycloalkenes like cyclohexene do not exist as cis–trans isomers, whereas large ring cycloalkenes like cyclodecene do show isomerism?