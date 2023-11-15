Criteria for Cis-Trans Isomerism

For a compound to exhibit cis-trans isomerism, it must have at least one double bond or a ring structure that restricts rotation. Additionally, the compound must have two different substituents attached to each carbon involved in the double bond or ring. This requirement ensures that distinct spatial arrangements can exist, allowing for the identification of cis and trans forms. Understanding these criteria is essential for determining which compounds can exhibit this type of isomerism.