Chapter 13, Problem 77e

Predict the products of the following reactions:
e.

Identify the type of reaction based on the reactants provided in the image (e.g., combination, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, or combustion). This will guide the prediction of the products.
Analyze the reactants to determine their chemical formulas and states (solid, liquid, gas, or aqueous). This information is crucial for writing the balanced chemical equation.
Apply the rules of chemical reactivity to predict the products. For example, in a double replacement reaction, the cations and anions of the reactants typically exchange partners to form new compounds.
Write the chemical formulas of the predicted products, ensuring that the charges of ions are balanced to form neutral compounds. Use subscripts to indicate the correct stoichiometry of each compound.
Balance the overall chemical equation by adjusting the coefficients of the reactants and products to ensure that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation.

Chemical Reactions

Chemical reactions involve the transformation of reactants into products through the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. Understanding the types of reactions, such as synthesis, decomposition, single replacement, and double replacement, is crucial for predicting the products. Each reaction type follows specific patterns that can guide the prediction process.
Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the quantitative relationship between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced, based on balanced chemical equations. Mastery of stoichiometry is essential for accurately predicting the products and their quantities in a reaction.
Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that lead to the overall chemical change. Understanding the mechanism helps in predicting the products by revealing the intermediates and transition states involved. Knowledge of common mechanisms, such as nucleophilic substitution or electrophilic addition, is vital for accurate predictions.
