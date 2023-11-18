Textbook Question
What alcohols would you oxidize to obtain the following carbonyl compounds?
a.
b.
c.
What is the structural relationship between a thiol and an alcohol?
Oxidation of a dithiol such as 2,5-hexanedithiol forms a six-membered ring containing a disulfide group as part of the ring. Draw the structure of this cyclic disulfide (Hint: Draw the starting compound in line structure format first).
Propanol is very soluble in water, but ethanethiol and chloroethane are only slightly soluble. Explain.
Define the following terms:
b. Achiral
Define the following terms:
c. Chiral carbon