Polarity Polarity refers to the distribution of electrical charge over the atoms in a molecule. Molecules with a significant difference in electronegativity between their atoms, like propanol, tend to be polar, allowing them to interact favorably with water molecules. In contrast, ethanethiol and chloroethane have less polar characteristics, leading to lower solubility in water.

Hydrogen Bonding Hydrogen bonding is a type of strong intermolecular attraction that occurs when hydrogen is bonded to highly electronegative atoms like oxygen or nitrogen. Propanol can form hydrogen bonds with water due to its hydroxyl (-OH) group, enhancing its solubility. Conversely, ethanethiol and chloroethane lack the ability to form strong hydrogen bonds with water, resulting in their limited solubility.