Intramolecular Forces are the bonding forces within a molecule. Intermolecular Forces are the attractive forces between 2 molecules.
The dominant forces between molecules (intermolecular forces) are ____ in origin.
Intermolecular forces are:
Which of the following intermolecular forces are found in ALL molecules?
Which of these molecules exhibit the most number of different intermolecular forces?
It is common to add Epson salts to bath water when one has been over exercising and has sore muscles. What is the primary intermolecular force that exists between magnesium sulfate, the primary in Epson salts, and the water in the bathtub?
Which species is expected to have the largest dispersion forces?