Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

GOB Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your GOB - General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Gases, Liquids and Solids

Intermolecular Forces (Simplified)

Next Topic

Intramolecular Forces are the bonding forces within a molecule. Intermolecular Forces are the attractive forces between 2 molecules.

Intermolecular Forces

1

concept

Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) Concept 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
2

example

Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
3
Problem

The dominant forces between molecules (intermolecular forces) are ____ in origin.

4
Problem

Intermolecular forces are:

5

concept

Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) Concept 2

clock
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
6

example

Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) Example 2

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
7
Problem

Which of the following intermolecular forces are found in ALL molecules?

8
Problem

Which of these molecules exhibit the most number of different intermolecular forces?

9
Problem

It is common to add Epson salts to bath water when one has been over exercising and has sore muscles. What is the primary intermolecular force that exists between magnesium sulfate, the primary in Epson salts, and the water in the bathtub?

10
Problem

Which species is expected to have the largest dispersion forces?

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.