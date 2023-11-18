Textbook Question
What are the names of these amines?
c.
Draw structures corresponding to the following names:
d. 4-Amino-2-butanol
Draw the condensed and line formula of the molecule in the margin. Is it a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine? Why?
Draw the structures of (a) ethylamine and (b) trimethylamine. Use dashed lines to show how they would form hydrogen bonds to water molecules.
Provide compounds that fit the following descriptions:
a. Two amines that are gases at room temperature
b. A heterocyclic amine
c. A compound with an amine group on an aromatic ring
Which of the following compounds are heterocyclic nitrogen compounds?
a.
b.
c.
d.