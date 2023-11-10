Identify the functional groups in cocaine

Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.
a.
Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.
a.
Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.
a.
Give names or structures for the following ammonium salts. Indicate whether each is the ammonium salt of a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine.
c. N-Butyl-N-isopropylhexylammonium chloride
Draw the structures of the ammonium ions formed when the amines in Problem 16.30 are treated with acid.
a. N-Methylpentylamine
b. N-Ethylcyclobutylamine
c. p-Propylaniline
Complete the following equations (hint: remember that a nitrogen with three groups bound to it has a lone pair and one with four does not):
a.
Complete the following equations. (Hint: Remember that a nitrogen with three groups bound to it has a lone pair and one with four does not)
a.